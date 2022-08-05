Augur (REP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.77 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Augur coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00037993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $96.95 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00131667 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065467 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
