AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.21. 661,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,138,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.