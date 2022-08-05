Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $795-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.22 million. Atlassian also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.95.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $230.41 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.