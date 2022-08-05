Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $795-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.22 million. Atlassian also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.95.

Atlassian stock opened at $230.41 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

