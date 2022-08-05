Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

