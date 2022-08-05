ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ATI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.55. 47,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. ATI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -717.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,991,000 after buying an additional 267,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,126 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.