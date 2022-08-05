Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.21.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

