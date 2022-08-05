Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AGO stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

