Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

