Aspex Management HK Ltd Sells 868,521 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aspex Management HK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,521 shares during the period. Futu makes up about 3.9% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 1.99% of Futu worth $97,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.