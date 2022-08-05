Aspex Management HK Ltd Boosts Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech accounts for approximately 6.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 7.20% of 360 DigiTech worth $168,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 31.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,991. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.