ASD Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. ASD has a total market cap of $55.64 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00065103 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

