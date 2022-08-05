Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,459. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

