Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 428,234 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,568,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after buying an additional 232,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,089,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,618,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,362. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

