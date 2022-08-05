Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 23,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,327. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

About Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 113.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.