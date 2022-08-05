Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.
Arvinas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 23,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,327. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
