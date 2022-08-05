Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

ARTNA traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $506.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

