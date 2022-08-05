Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,172. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
