Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,172. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

