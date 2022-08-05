Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.38. 15,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

