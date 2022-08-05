Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,108,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,777,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,051,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,103,000 after buying an additional 72,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

