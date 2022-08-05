ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

