Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $68.25 million and $1.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,803,329 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

