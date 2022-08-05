Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $191,833.66 and $94,991.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 86,791,855 coins and its circulating supply is 80,943,902 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

