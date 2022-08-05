Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on NET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.43 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

