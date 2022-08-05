Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,428.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 595,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 556,116 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $10,272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,965 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $7,487,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $6,753,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

