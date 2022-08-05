Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,353,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,537,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 150,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

