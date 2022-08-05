Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.