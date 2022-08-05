Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati Sells 7,446 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.5 %

ARES stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.