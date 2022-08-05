Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $113.16 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Ardor has a market cap of $113.16 million and $8.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00103333 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019648 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00260637 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037904 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009321 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
