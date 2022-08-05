Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.12 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Ardor has a total market cap of $113.43 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00105770 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022123 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00264918 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00038283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009381 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
