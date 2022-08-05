Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $26.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.