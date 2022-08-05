Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

