Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $59.45. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,614. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,361.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Earnings History for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

