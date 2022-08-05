Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $59.45. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,614. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
