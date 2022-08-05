Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $59.45. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,614. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,361.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

