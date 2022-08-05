Arcblock Trading Down 6.5% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00128674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

