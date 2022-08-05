ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $106.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ArcBest by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in ArcBest by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

