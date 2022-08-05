ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARCGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.85%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Earnings History for ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

