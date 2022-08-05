ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.85%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

