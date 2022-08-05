Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,183. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
See Also
