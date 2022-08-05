AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. AppHarvest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AppHarvest Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,942. The firm has a market cap of $383.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at AppHarvest

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

About AppHarvest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AppHarvest by 58.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 991.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,841 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

