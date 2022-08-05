Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.92% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

