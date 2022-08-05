APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 46,380.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

APA Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 8,240,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,383,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Get APA alerts:

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 103.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 817,316 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,818,000 after acquiring an additional 427,734 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $16,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 359,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.