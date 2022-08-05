Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.61

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 22553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$31.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.