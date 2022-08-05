Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 374,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,597,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

