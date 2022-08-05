Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Anika Therapeutics

In related news, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

About Anika Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.