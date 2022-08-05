Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.
Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ ANIK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anika Therapeutics
In related news, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
