Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.