ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 231 ($2.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 227.43% from the stock’s current price.

ANGLE Stock Performance

AGL opened at GBX 70.55 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of £183.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53. ANGLE has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.75 ($2.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.95.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANGLE

In other ANGLE news, insider Andrew D. Newland bought 125,000 shares of ANGLE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($122,534.00).

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.