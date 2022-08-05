Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director John Edward Peller Buys 5,114 Shares

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) Director John Edward Peller acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,082.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$485,605.68.

John Edward Peller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Edward Peller purchased 1,368 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,383.12.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

