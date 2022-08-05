Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,654 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 27,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,796. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

