Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,792,066. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

