Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,181. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.