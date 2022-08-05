Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 357.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 86,990 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 155,816 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

