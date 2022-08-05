Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 8,870 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

NYSE:DVN traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $56.94. 381,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

