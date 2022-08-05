Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.86. 361,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.99 and its 200 day moving average is $420.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

