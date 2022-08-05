Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $327,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,615. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

